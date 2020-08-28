Sometimes I don’t eat anything for breakfast.
My wife can’t understand this. She says it’s the most important meal of the day. I am not so sure I agree with her on this. I think the most important meal of the day is the one you eat when you’re hungry.
While I don’t always eat breakfast, I always have coffee in the morning. So that should count for something.
If I do eat breakfast it is often Frosted Flakes or some other sweet cereal. When I was kid I remember hearing about a breakfast delicacy called “mush.” If I remember correctly mush was prepared by putting bread in milk. If I had to pick a favorite breakfast food this would not be it. I would rather have a sausage biscuit myself.
Growing up, I used to eat a lot of cheese toast and grits. I still enjoy both of these foods today, but I am rarely hungry enough in the morning to eat them. In fact, just the other day, I had to throw out a box of instant grits because they sat in the cabinet until they expired. I did not even know that grits could expire. I guess that was one of the more valuable things that I learned that week.
However, even if I’m not that hungry it is hard to resist a piece of bacon in the morning. And I’m not talking about turkey bacon.
Here is something that may shock you even more than my lack of a breakfast appetite. Sometimes I do not even eat lunch. Yes, it’s true. Many times I use my lunch break to take a siesta. With my recent diagnosis of sleep apnea, it is starting to make sense why I need a nap at lunch. However, now that I am being treated for sleep apnea, maybe my lunchtime siestas will stop and I can eat a sandwich.
Back when I was in good shape, I would eat a healthy lunch every day, including tuna fish on Wheat Thins and an apple. But now I can’t even remember the last time I ate tuna. I think I just ate too much tuna over a period of time and got tired of it. One food I will never get tired of is fried catfish. I wish it was as easy to make as opening a can of tuna. I have eaten leftover fried catfish for breakfast before and sometimes it tastes even better served cold right out of the refrigerator.
While I skip breakfast and lunch sometimes, I never miss dinner because I am usually hungry by then.
When I was a kid, my dad sometimes complained that I did not eat enough. He said I was going to be so skinny that I would blow away.
Sometimes I eat a lot of snack foods and one of my favorite snacks is plain chips dipped in yellow mustard. Many people cringe when I tell them this, but it’s actually very tasty. I think it is all the salt that I like.
Yes, eating is a very important part of our existence. I should try to eat more balanced meals throughout the day rather than skipping lunch and breakfast so often.
We are very fortunate to live in a land of such plentiful food grown by hardworking farmers. And I am also lucky to have a wife who cares about my eating habits.