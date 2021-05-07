As I write this column Mother’s Day is just two days away.
I have some great mothers in my life. Mother’s Day should be celebrated every day in my opinion.
My own mom has done so much for me throughout my life. When I was a child struggling with math homework, my mom would sit with me for countless hours helping me learn the material.
She took me to tennis lessons. When my friends would spend the night, my mom would prepare huge breakfasts for us.
My mom has a great sense of humor and is a very wise person who reads a lot. She is also the most encouraging person I know. Whenever I have a problem she takes the time to truly listen to me.
My mom has always been there for me, and I know she always will be. As an adult this is still a great comfort to me.
She was an elementary school teacher in Vicksburg and even won teacher of the year. As I grow older, I still depend on my mom for her advice and nurturing spirit.
I always know that my mom wants what is best for me. I talk to my mom about once a week on the telephone and I always feel rejuvenated after speaking with her. She is always telling me how proud she is of me. I am proud of her too because she is such a great mom and person.
My mom is a very strong person mentally, spiritually and emotionally. She is a person who gets things done, and her can-do spirit is inspiring.
When I got my first job out of college my mom helped me get moved into my first apartment in Magee. When I moved to Florida, she helped me pack up everything for my relocation to the Sunshine State. When I moved to Wyoming, she made the long trip just to see me. When I moved to Missouri, she made the long drive in her car to visit.
My mom has taught me so much, including the importance of family.
When I was in elementary school she went to the school to get me into a better class that would challenge me.
When I got punched in the face at school, my mom was there to tell me everything would be OK.
My mom is my biggest fan and is always cheering me on. Throughout my career in the newspaper business, she has always read my articles and told me I am a good writer.
My mom has taught me many life lessons, such as the importance of treating people with respect and standing up for myself.
When I was growing up, my mom would come home from a long day of teaching and cook the family a meal, do laundry, iron clothes and clean up the house.
When I was a child, my mom would take me clothes shopping to make sure I looked nice at school and church.
A mother is the heart and soul of a home and the person who keeps everything running smoothly.
I could not imagine life without my mom’s support and caring nature. My mom has always been my advocate, and I will always look up to her.
Now I have a child of my own and get to witness another great mom—my wife. My wife brings happiness to my life and our child’s life. I am grateful to have such great moms in my life.