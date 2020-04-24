The other day I was outside with my daughter playing kickball, and we saw a snapping turtle in the road.
She was amazed by the turtle and ran inside to tell her mom about the discovery. It was heartwarming to see a child get so excited over something like a turtle. Sometimes I wish I still had my childhood imagination and sense of wonder. Imagine what life would be like if we all got excited about the world around us. It is indeed a beautiful world we live in, but we often take it for granted. This time of year is especially pretty with all of the flowers blooming.
The turtle attracted quite a crowd. A couple that was walking down the road stopped to look at it, and a man in a truck also stopped to look at the reptile that had apparently lost its way. I figure the turtle must have ended up on the roadside after all of the rain we had experienced. It had mud on its shell.
My daughter wanted to pet the turtle, and I let her touch its shell, being very careful to keep her hand away from the snapping turtle’s mouth. One of the onlookers suggested that we should get the turtle out of the road so it would not get hit by a car. I took on the task of picking up the turtle and placing him in the yard. As I picked up the turtle, I could feel its claws rubbing against my hand. Seeing the turtle reminded me of when I lived in Kossuth and we came home and found a very large snake on our front porch.
As I have stated before, I also have a lot of weeds in my yard, and I am beginning to make progress in my fight against them. I want to get them under control so I can have a nice green lawn for me and my daughter to play on. Moreover, I just like how a neatly trimmed yard looks. I grew up out in the country in Vicksburg and had to do a lot of weed eating as a youth. In fact, one summer I even had a job weed eating other people’s yards. It was not a bad job, especially when the work crew went out for a catfish lunch.
Growing up in the country, I would often swim in lakes. We had a floating dock in the middle of the lake and my brother and I would spend many summer days swimming. The last time I swam in a lake was at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky. I will always enjoy swimming in a lake over a pool. Once lake water gets in your veins, it is hard to get out.
Maybe this summer I can find another lake to swim in and hopefully recapture some of my childhood wonder.