I love to go into a library and peruse all the books.
We have a great library here in Union County. I look forward to when it can reopen and I can walk the aisles and look at all the books. You can still check out books at the library through its curbside service. But I enjoy just being in a library and taking books off the shelves. The Union County Library also has a website where you can find out which books are available.
I’ve always wanted to have one of the books I’ve written in a library. I think that would be a great accomplishment to have one of my books housed in the same building of so many great authors. Maybe I will achieve this dream one day.
When I lived in Corinth and worked for an online newspaper I used to work in the library a lot. I did not have an office, so I would just float from place to place writing news stories. It was kind of fun not being tied to an office, but it also got kind of old not having a place of my own to work. The library was a good place to write news stories because it was quiet and had Wi-Fi Internet. The Corinth library had an upstairs area where all of the Shakespeare works were kept, and that is where I did most of my work. There were large windows upstairs with a view of Corinth First Baptist Church.
But when I was running the online newspaper I would not just work at the library. Sometimes I would write stories in my car, sitting on a park bench or inside a coffeeshop. I would carry a police scanner with me wherever I went so I could pick up on breaking news such as house fires and vehicle crashes.
Now that I am at the New Albany Gazette, I have a nice office building to come to where I am surrounded by friendly coworkers. When I ran the online newspaper, I did not have any coworkers I worked around. I was alone a lot, but I got to know many people in the town, including the workers at the library. Oftentimes I was the first person in the library in the morning. One time I went to an auction in Alabama and purchased a pottery piece that looked like the famous writer Edgar Allan Poe. I donated it to the Corinth Library.
Libraries are a place in our busy society where we can go and be surrounded by knowledge in a peaceful atmosphere. This is why I miss going to the library. I used to have somewhat of a home library. One place I lived had a very large pantry, and instead of filling it with food, I crammed it with books. Many of the books I put in the room were hardback Harvard Classics that were given to me by a former librarian. I no longer have that set of Harvard Classic because I had to sell them before I moved to Wyoming. I was not going to carry that many books across the country in my car.
As I have gotten older, I have gotten rid of many books. I don’t want to collect books, and I don’t have to. That’s what libraries are for.