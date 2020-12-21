The holidays will soon be over, and hopefully the coronavirus will soon run its course as well.
We have been living with the coronavirus for nine months.
These days it sems as though everyone is catching the virus or at least knows someone who has had it.
But I don’t think the coronavirus has put too much of a damper of the Christmas season.
Sure, some families might not be able to get together like normal. But that just makes us more grateful for our families. Maybe once the coronavirus passes we will not take time with our families for granted.
My wife and I know what it’s like to be away from our families. Neither one of us has family in New Albany.
Living in a small town without any family can be difficult at times. Many people who live in New Albany have lived here a long time and have immediate family close by.
If my wife and I want to go on a date, we don’t have the privilege of calling up a member of the family to watch our 5-year-old.
I remember when we first moved to New Albany, a lady asked my wife and me if we had family here. We replied that we did not. The lady seemed a little bit surprised that we would move here without having any family here.
We moved here from Corinth, and we did not have any family there either. In fact, everywhere we have lived we have not had any family close by.
The closest we have been to family was when we lived in the Smoky Mountains and we were about three hours from my mom in Atlanta.
My wife’s family lives out West in Wyoming while my family lives in North Carolina and Atlanta. So no matter where we live at least one of us is going to be far away from our family.
One time I thought it would be a good idea to live in the middle of the country so we would be between our two families. So we moved to Missouri just outside St. Louis. But the problem with living in the middle was that neither one of us had family close by.
At least living in New Albany we are fairly close to my mom in Georgia.
But living in different areas away from family is not all bad. When we lived in Missouri it gave our families a new place to visit.
We lived in an interesting area of Missouri on the Missouri River where Lewis and Clark passed through. Daniel Boone also once lived in the area. In fact, my wife worked as a tour guide at the house where Daniel Boone lived.
When we lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming, my family from the South enjoyed coming out West to go to the rodeo.
We live in a diverse country with many different landscapes and cultures. But living in these different places often means moving far away from family. That is a sacrifice my wife and I have made in our lives.
Some people think having some distance from family is not a bad thing either because being too close to relatives can result in family feuds.