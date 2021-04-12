I renewed my fishing license on Sunday. Hopefully, I will get a lot of use out of it this summer. I love catching bream with a cane pole and cricket.
We loaded up my wife’s SUV on Sunday and went fishing at Lake Chewalla in the Holly Springs National Forest. Along for the ride were my wife, our daughter and my wife’s parents from Wyoming.
First we had to go to Walmart and get our fishing licenses. My father-in-law got a one-day license, and I got one for the year. While at Walmart we also bought some camping chairs so we could relax while fishing. But I did not do too much sitting since I was walking the banks, looking for the best place to fish. I walked out into a marshy area and flung my cork into the water. I was looking for snakes as I went deeper into the brush in pursuit of a giant bream.
Despite all of my efforts, I did not catch any fish, although I had a few bites with the fish stealing my crickets. I was only able to purchase about 10 crickets at Walmart because they were almost sold out. I guess a lot of people are hitting the area ponds this time of year trying to catch those bream.
My father-in-law, who was fishing with artificial bait, did not catch any fish either. The water looked kind of muddy, so that may have hampered out efforts to catch any fish. However, there were other people at the lake who were apparently catching bream. I think they were fishing with crickets too. My father-in-law thought the best place to fish might have been along the dam, but we couldn’t get over to it.
While we were fishing a group of people was having a cookout and some other people were simply relaxing on a bench and appeared to be enjoying the view of the lake.
After we decided that we weren’t going to catch anything, we hit the road. Initially, we planned on going home, but as we got back to Interstate 22 we decided to drive into Holly Springs so my in-laws could see some of the many historic homes that are in the town. We drove to the square in Holly Springs, and my daughter was starting to get hungry so we pulled up to the Southern Eatery, but it was closed.
After looking at some of the old houses, my daughter said she wanted to go to Popeye’s so we pulled in. But there was a very long line, and we saw a sign that said the restaurant was looking for employees. Starting pay was $10 an hour. Since the line at Popeye’s was so long we decided to abandon that plan and went to Dollar General where I bought my daughter a bag of cheese crackers and a unicorn pen. Since she had been so good during the fishing trip I figured she deserved the $1 toy.
After the tour of Holly Springs we almost decided to go ahead and drive into Memphis so my Wyoming in-laws could get some famous barbecue. But we decided to head home since they had to be up early the next morning to catch their plane back to the Cowboy State. We ended up having a cookout at our house.
Yes, we had a great visit with my wife’s parents, and her dad, who is a sculptor, even gave us one of his sculptures of a bird. My wife and I took them around New Albany and they enjoyed seeing the town and taking in some shopping at Lost River Mercantile. My in-laws also enjoyed a catfish dinner at Tallahatchie Gourmet. Maybe next time we can catch our own catfish or at least a bream.