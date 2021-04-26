On Tuesday, April 13, Larry and Beverly Hall traveled to Gatlinburg, TN to spend a few days with Todd and Darlene Badgley. While there, the couples enjoyed Parrot Mountain , Anakeesta and a hike to Laurel Falls. They enjoyed dining at The Pancake Factory, Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, and The Peddler. The couples enjoyed their time together in the mountains.
Recently, Bubba and Jennifer Stanton, Chad and Leslie Coffey, Morgan and Phillip Little, Kristen Youngblood, and Joe McDonald flew into St. Thomas and took a ferry to the island of St. John. The group was celebrating the 40th birthday of Kristen Youngblood as well as her graduation from Blue Mountain College. The first day they ate dinner in an open air restaurant on the bay called High Tide. The next day they spent on Honeymoon Beach, and they did a kayaking and snorkeling tour of Caneel Bay where they swam with sea turtles and sting rays and snorkeled the reef. They ate dinner that night at a restaurant called 1864 in Mongoose Junction and then spent some time downtown hanging out and meeting locals. It was a very good night spent with friends. The next day they took a taxi and got to see some of the other beaches like Trunk Bay and Cinnamon Bay. They took some pictures and ended up spending most of the day at Maho Bay laying on the beach. This was a very neat little area with music and food trucks. They ate supper at a local burger place called Tap and Still and hung out downtown. They spent a lot of time on their balcony enjoying the views. Their house was way up in the hills of St. John and had beautiful scenery. Before leaving for home, they did some last minute shopping. They had a great time and are already planning their return.
On April 17, Cameal and John Michael Garrett went to Branson with Cameal's parents, Barbara and Robert Robbins. They went to the old downtown area, had lunch at Landry's, rode the mountain coaster, and rode some virtual rides. That night they went to the Sight and Sound theater and saw the Jesus play. They really enjoyed the play and the weekend get away.
Larry and Lou McQuary visited with Larry's brother, Gary McQuary, and his wife Judy on Saturday. They live in Chickasaw County where Larry and Lou were born. On the way home, Larry and Lou went by the Amish community. They are already busy planting crops and getting ready for another harvest. Larry looked at some of the buildings the Amish were building. They always enjoy going to the Amish community.
Our community was saddened by the death of Gary Rhea on Sunday, April 18 at Baptist Hospital in New Albany. His parents were Malcolm and Haskell Rhea who were members at Macedonia after they moved to the community from Holly Springs. Visitation was at Macedonia Baptist Church from 12-2 pm on Wednesday, April 21, with graveside services at 2. Burial was in Macedonia Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rhea, and his sister, Belinda Rhea. His mother, Haskell, was a Shirley and came from a large family, so Gary is survived by many cousins.
Thought for the week: God does not promise to leave us comfortable, but He will never leave us comfortless. Faith is seeing a rainbow in each tear.