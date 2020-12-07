Things are really starting to get into the Christmas spirit around my house.
My wife, daughter and I put up the outside Christmas lights during the Thanksgiving break, and we put up the Christmas tree before Thanksgiving, which is pretty early for us.
There are also a couple of nativity sets around the house as well as an Elf on the Shelf. For those of you who don’t know what the Elf on the Shelf is, it is a fun game for children. The Elf on the Shelf keeps an eye on children to make sure they are being good. Each night, the elf returns to North Pole to report to Santa Claus. The elf then returns the next morning but is sitting in a different spot. My daughter loves to wake up each morning to find the elf. My mom bought us the Elf on the Shelf last year, and it is already becoming a fun tradition. It just requires that I jump out of bed each morning to move the elf to a new spot in the house before my daughter awakes. Sure enough, the first thing my 5-year-old daughter wants to do when she wakes up is go see where the elf has moved to.
We also went to the Memphis Zoo over Thanksgiving to see the zoo lights. There were thousands of people there, which was a little surprising given the concern over the coronavirus. However, the zoo was large enough that it allowed people to spread out and most people were wearing masks. But in hindsight I am not sure we would have gone to the zoo lights if we would have known upfront that there were going to be so many people there. I am all for avoiding crowds during this time.
It is fun having a little one around the house during Christmas. To me, the season is all about Jesus and children. Typically, we will go to a Christmas eve service at church, but that may not be possible this year. I can hardly think of any material possessions that I want or need for Christmas. I guess some new books and clothes would be nice. I hate to be one of those people who is difficult to shop for during Christmas.
My cousin does something nice each year when she makes a calendar with family pictures and sends them out to all the relatives. The calendars are filled with helpful information such as the birthdays of different family members. These calendars are used all year round and turn into keepsakes.
Christmas can be a stressful time because it can make us think of loved ones we have lost, and there is also pressure to find the right gifts for everyone. But instead of getting stressed we should slow down during this time of year and enjoy all the season has to offer. After all, I only have about 12 more Christmases until my daughter is graduating high school. So I keep reminding myself to make the most of this time while it lasts.