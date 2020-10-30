I hate to admit it, but my desk is a mess.
I need to do a better job of being more organized. I should have a filing system, but I don’t. I basically stack up papers on my desk. This is not a good system.
Even though I don’t have a filing system, I am still able to find what I am looking for most of the time. I have business cards strewn across my desk as well as old notebooks. There are also various documents scattered across the top of my desk. Slips of paper with important phone numbers and computer passwords are also on my desk.
Organization is a trait I admire in people. I don’t know why I am not more naturally organized since my grandfather and dad were both very organized people. You would think I would have inherited their organizational skills, but I did not. Maybe it is my attention deficit hyperactivity disorder that prevents me from being more organized. One editor I worked for said my desk looked as though a bomb had gone off.
Even though I am not a naturally organized person does not mean that I cannot become an organized person. It just means I have to work harder at it. Organization, just like anything that is worth the effort, takes time. But in the end being organized can save lots of time because it means I am spending less time looking for things buried on my desk.
A lot of the stuff on my desk could probably be thrown away. There is no need to file away every document. Luckily, we live in a society that has less paper now. Much of the correspondence I receive in my line of work comes through email rather than hard copy.
I would say at least 90 percent of the email I receive is junk. I am vigilant about staying on top of my email so my inbox does not get flooded with worthless messages. With this being an election year, I have received lots of email regarding the various candidates. Hopefully, these emails will decrease now that the election is over.
There is really no excuse for a lack of organization. We owe it to ourselves and our employer to be organized so we can operate as efficiently as possible. If we stay unorganized long enough, we can get used to the dysfunction. Writing this column has motivated me to get more organized. But I will still probably not be one of those super organized people who labels every document. I would be happy if I could see more of the surface of my desk rather than it being covered with papers.
The newspaper business lends itself to disorganization in some ways because reporters are always on the go looking for the next story. Since organization does not come naturally to me, I realize I will have to make a concerted effort in this regard. And once I do clean up my desk, I will have to work hard to maintain it so it remains an organized work space and does not fall back into being a dump heap.
The benefits of being organized will likely motivate me to keep up good organizational habits in all aspects of my life.