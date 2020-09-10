My cellphone is cracked, and my wife says I should get a new one.
But I don’t see the point in getting a new phone until mine becomes unusable. I don’t want to spend the money on a new phone. I can still read what’s on the screen of my phone despite the fact that there are several cracks in it.
I don’t have a fancy phone. I was late when it came to getting on board with the smartphone revolution. Prior to getting a smartphone I had a very basic cellphone that I bought prepaid minutes for. It saved me a lot of money. But my current job basically requires that I have a smartphone so I can stay on top of getting the news out through social media and whatnot. I enjoy my smartphone even though it is an extra expense in my life. I like listening to music on it and checking the news. But sometimes I find myself looking at it when I could be doing other productive things.
I managed to get by in the field of journalism for many years without a smartphone so I know I could do it now. In fact, about 12 years ago I started an online newspaper in South Mississippi without a smartphone or home Internet. I was too poor to have Internet. You may ask how it was possible to run an online newspaper without having Internet service. Well, I went to places that offered free Wi-Fi and uploaded stories and pictures. I would often go to a particular fast food restaurant and use its Internet service. It just goes to show that when there is a will there is a way. Despite the fact that I did not have my own Internet, my online newspaper was very successful. I had dozens of advertisers and thousands of readers.
Even though I don’t agree with my wife that I need a new phone I can still see her point that it is not good to let things fall into disrepair. My wife is good when it comes to getting things done and taking care of what needs to be taken care of. I admire this about her, and sometimes I wish I did not put off jobs that need to be done. I was not always this way, but lately I have become accustomed to saying I can take care of something tomorrow or the next day. This is not a good habit to fall into. We should take care of what needs to be done today.
I have been putting off changing the oil in lawnmower. Every time I mow I say I will change the oil the next time. But when it comes time to mow again the oil in the lawnmower still has not been changed. When I do get around to changing the oil I will use my cracked cellphone to watch a video on YouTube telling me how to do it since I am not mechanically inclined.
I am also putting off the big job of water sealing our newly built fence. That is going to be a huge job, which makes it easier to keep putting off. I keep telling myself that I will do it this fall when it cools down. I guess time will tell if I step up and actually make it happen.