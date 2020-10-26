My camera may not be much to look at, but it gets the job done.
It has a scratch on the lens, and the door to the battery compartment is broken.
But it still takes a pretty decent picture for a small camera. I have taken thousands of pictures with my camera over the past several years. Some of the pictures have been good while others have been complete duds.
I am pretty picky when it comes to deciding which pictures I should publish and which ones I should erase from the camera.
When it comes to taking good pictures of people, the key is to capture them in a moment when they don’t realize their picture is being taken. These natural kinds of photos are much better in my opinion than a photo that is staged or posed. A photo is brought to life when someone’s emotions are captured in a picture. A lot of times getting photos such as these requires a little skill and a lot of luck. That expression of excitement on someone’s face may only last about one second so it is just a matter of timing the photo correctly.
At one of the first newspapers I worked for I received a press pass to go to the University of Southern Mississippi football games. I took along a small camera that could not come close to competing with the professional equipment used by the other photographers on the sidelines. I was not embarrassed by lack of a large camera. At least I was still on the sidelines getting pictures. One time I was in front of another photographer from a major news organization who had a big camera, and he looked at me and said, “I just got a nice picture of the back of your head.” I did not let his comment bother me though. I figured he had a good enough camera that he would not have a problem getting a better picture later.
I have worked with professional photojournalists at daily newspapers. One time a photojournalist and I were chasing wildfires in Wyoming to get a news story. The photographer was driving his car and we were just following the smoke and fire the best we could in the night. We were driving over bumpy roads and then we finally came to the place where the fire was raging, and the photographer was able to get an amazing picture.
A good photo is one that tells a story and makes the reader feel an emotion. A good picture does not have to be a tragic situation such as a plane crash. It can be a picture of parade or some of other positive community event.
Sometimes good photos do not have to have people in them at all. Sometimes during a slow news day, I will drive around the county and get photos of various rural scenes. This helps me explore Union County while at the same time highlighting the beauty of the county.
Yes, photography is great fun but can be frustrating as you try to capture that elusive image. But as long as you keep taking pictures you will eventually get that great photo you have been looking for.