Even though I regularly wear my mask, I still caught covid-19.
It could have been a lot worse. The first part of my covid-19 experience started when I woke up one morning with extreme body aches. I called into work hoping it was just an allergy condition with all of the leaves falling. But I woke up the next day feeling worse, and my wife made me an appointment to get a covid-19 test.
I did not really feel like getting out of bed, but it was a good thing I went in for the test. When I did get out of bed, I felt light-headed and fell down on the ground. Once I got up, I managed to take a shower, brush my teeth and get to the doctor’s office for the test.
The nurses and doctor at the clinic quickly administered the test, which burned because it involved sticking a swab deep into your nose. After the test they said it would be a day before the results came back. So I went home and went back to bed.
The next day I received a call from the nurse, saying that I had tested positive for the coronavirus. I was not surprised, so I began my quarantine.
I confined myself to the master bedroom for six straight days. I came out of the room on my seventh day in quarantine because my daughter had tested positive for the coronavirus and my wife likely had it as well. So there was no point in keeping myself locked away in a room if everyone in the house had it.
But let me go back to my time in quarantine for a moment. It was more like isolation. Luckily, we have a TV that streams movies so that kept me occupied some of the time. I watched several good movies that I had never seen before. One of the movies I watched was Patriot’s Day, which is about the victims and law enforcement heroes involved in the Boston Marathon bombing.
I did not feel well enough to read. I slept a lot, and I communicated over FaceTime with my wife and daughter who were in another room in the house. My family stayed up to date on my condition through texts and phone calls. My wife was very good about making sure I was eating nutritious foods and drinking lots of fluids. She always takes care of the family. I worked a little during my time locked away in the room. I conducted a couple of interviews and wrote a couple of stories to post on the New Albany Gazette website.
When I came out of isolation, I walked outside and sat in the sunshine for a moment. It felt good, but I realized that I was still probably positive with covid-19. I planned to take another coronavirus test the next week to make sure the virus was gone. After going through the coronavirus, I would not want to infect anyone else with it.
This has motivated me to get a flu shot as soon as possible. After going through the coronavirus, I don’t want to get the flu in the same season.