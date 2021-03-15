One of the things that is lacking in New Albany is the fact there is not a public swimming pool.
There is a splashpad at the sports complex, but it is apparently having maintenance problems involving the pump system. Hopefully, those issues will be fixed so there will be a place for local children to go play and cool off this summer. The cost to fix the splashpad could be up to $60,000, Mayor Tim Kent said. The mayor hopes the splashpad can be open again sometime in June.
The topic of a city pool came up during a candidate forum last week in New Albany. Someone from the public asked if there would be a city pool in the future.
That is a good question.
Alderman Kevin Dale White said he does not if a city pool will be a reality in the next four years.
I personally think it’s a shame that there is not a city pool in a town the size of New Albany.
Alderman candidate Parks Smith at the candidate forum asked, “How does a kid learn to swim in New Albany?”
Smith noted that not everyone is lucky enough to have a house on a lake or a country club membership.
Parks said something like a swimming pool costs a lot of money. Indeed, there would be a significant cost to a city pool.
Alderman candidate Gary Edwards said it would be great if a YMCA could come to the city. The YMCA offers many different programs in addition to swimming. He said his girls learned to swim at the YMCA.
I also took swimming lessons at the YMCA in Vicksburg when I was growing up.
In a state as hot as Mississippi, there should be a place where children can go swim and have fun with their friends.
Even the town where I lived in Wyoming had a public swimming pool that was outdoors. If a place as cold as Wyoming can have an outdoor swimming pool, then so can New Albany.
Not every child can afford to go to the beach and swim in the ocean or at a hotel swimming pool.
The city of New Albany should have a clear plan and timeline on making a public swimming pool a reality.
If we want to invest in our youth and the quality of life here we need to provide activities for our children to take part in.
When I was growing up, it seemed as though I was at the pool every day playing with my friends. There is no doubt that a public swimming pool in New Albany would be a big hit.
My family later moved to a house on lake. There was a floating dock in the middle of the lake where my brother and I would go swim all the time. Swimming was a big part of my childhood, but unfortunately youth in New Albany are missing out on these fun times.
Our elected officials owe it to the community to discuss this issue more in-depth. Part of the reason they are elected is to find solutions to problems that impact the community.
Alderman candidate Tim Johnson said he is running because the youth in New Albany have nothing to do.
“We have nothing for our youth,” he said. “We need to find something for our youth to do.”
He’s right, and a city swimming pool would help resolve that problem.
The mayor said many people want an indoor pool, which has been estimated at $8 million. There would also be high costs to maintaining an indoor pool, Kent added.
“We’ve got to look at a different avenue of some kind,” Kent said. “I’d love to have a pool for kids to learn how to swim.”