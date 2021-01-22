There are many things I have never done in my life.
I don’t have a bucket list of places I want to visit or things I want to do. Maybe I should create such a list so I can start marking off some things I would like to do before I die. I would like to read more books and spend more time with family. I might even want to write another book before I exit this life. But there is more to life than reading and writing.
Just like most people I would like to travel more places. I would like to take my wife to Hawaii one day since it is a place she really wants to go. When I was younger, I used to try to get newspaper jobs in exotic places like the Virgin Islands. Now I am not so sure I would want to live in an isolated area in the middle of hurricane alley. But back then the adventure appealed to me. I would still like to visit the Virgin Islands one day.
As a child I lived in Upstate New York, but my family and I never visited the city. We only lived in New York a short while because my dad was not a fan of the cold weather. We moved to Vicksburg after being in New York a little more than a year. But one of the places I would like to visit is New York City.
I have been to Chicago and would not mind going back there to take in some more of the architecture, art and great food the city offers. I even heard that you can take a guided tour of deep-dish pizza restaurants around the city and sample all of the deep-dish pizza you could want. Now that would be fun and delicious. When my wife and I visited Chicago we traveled there by train from St. Louis, where were living at the time.
I have also visited Los Angeles and was actually offered an opportunity to work on the national TV show Entertainment Tonight right out of college. I turned down the opportunity to work at Entertainment Tonight and instead went to work for the Magee Courier. Some people might say I made the wrong choice, but I still have no regrets.
I have ben fortunate enough to visit Yellowstone National Park, but there are many other national parks I would like to go to as well. There are still places in Mississippi I have not been. For instance, I would like to go to the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale.
Dreaming up places to visit is a nice escape during Covid-19. We can hardly go anywhere these days without worrying about catching the virus. I don’t overly worry about catching the coronavirus. It does not keep me awake at night, but it does make me think twice when I am planning a trip. If it were not for the coronavirus I would probably take a weekend trip this month just to get out of town and see some new sights. But the idea of staying in a hotel gives me pause.
Maybe this is a time we can work on our bucket lists, so once the coronavirus clears up we will be ready to start marking things off.