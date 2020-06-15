I used to ride four-wheelers a lot when I was a child.
We lived in an area with a lot of dirt roads, so it was perfect for getting out and exploring in the woods. I used to love the summertime and would spend many days with my friends building forts, swimming and fishing.
My friends and I had a cops club in which we pretended to be police officers from our favorite action movies. I had a treehouse where we would have our police meetings. We even had play guns and other detective equipment. One time I wrote to a police department in another state and requested a police patch. I was very happy when I received the patch in the mail with a letter from one of the police department’s top-ranking officials. I, along with other leaders in the police club, recruited other children to be a part of our organization and even put them through training before they were allowed to officially join. Once they met the requirements, we presented them with printed certificates congratulating them for their accomplishments.
Yes, childhood is a fleeting and special time in our lives that we should cherish. Now that I have a daughter of my own I get to see childhood from a different perspective. I want her childhood to be as special as possible. After my daughter was born, people were telling me the time would fly by. At first, I didn’t really understand what they were saying. But now that my daughter is 5 years old and starts kindergarten in August I am beginning to realize what those people were trying to tell me. It is hard to believe that five years has gone by so quickly.
Now I try to cherish every single day I have with my family. I lost my dad when I was in my early 20s, so I personally know how important it is to keep your family close while they are here. My dad used to spend lots of time with me and my brother. We spent countless hours going fishing, hunting, playing basketball, playing tennis, swimming, and just plain horsing around. I had a great dad, and I want to be the same for my daughter. But being a great dad sometimes means playing when you are tired. I wonder how many times my dad was too exhausted to throw the baseball but went ahead and did it anyway because he loved me. Being a dad is hard work at times, but the rewards of raising a child far outnumber the difficulties. That is why I did not mind getting on the Slip and Slide the other day with her.
I started this column out talking about riding four-wheelers. My dad taught me how to ride a four-wheeler, how to handle a gun and how to treat others with respect. Even though I lost my dad at a young age, the lessons he taught me are still with me today. Yes, my dad died before he got to see my own daughter, but I still feel his presence and know he is rooting me on as I go through my own adventure of parenthood.