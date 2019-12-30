I remember the year that Santa Claus’ sleigh broke down in New Albany.
Santa had just made his last toy delivery of the year when his large red sleigh came to a screeching halt right in front of the New Albany Gazette. He looked in the windows of the newspaper office to see if anyone was inside. But all of the New Albany Gazette staff was home with their families celebrating Christmas. All of the other businesses downtown were also closed, so Santa had to decide what to do.
Santa Claus decided to make the best of his time in New Albany while he was broken down. He would not be able to get out of town until a mechanic shop opened in a day or two to work on his sleigh. While Santa Claus can deliver toys around the world in one night, he is not mechanically inclined when it comes to working on sleighs. He had been thinking about taking a course in sleigh mechanics at North Pole Community College but had never gotten around to it with his busy schedule.
In the meantime, he decided to take a stroll around downtown New Albany. First, he put all of his reindeer in the parking lot behind the Gazette office and gave them some food and water. He then proceeded up Bankhead Street to admire the beauty of the small town. Santa was impressed with all of the Christmas decorations that had been put up around town, and the attractive window displays at all of the businesses brought a smile to his face. As he admired the town he forgot that he had broken down at all and started to feel right at home in the Fair and Friendly City. He couldn’t wait to meet the people who lived in the town.
Santa decided it was time to get some shut eye. He grabbed a blanket from his sleigh and went to sleep on the banks of the Tallahatchie River. He woke up early the next morning on Dec. 26 and went to check on his reindeer. As he walked up Bankhead Street, Santa flagged down a police car that was driving down the road.
“May I help you, sir?” the policeman asked Santa.
“Yes, officer, my name is Santa Claus. My sleigh is broken down. I need to get it to the mechanic so I can return to the North Pole.”
The officer thought this was a little strange at first, but then he decided to play along.
“Glad to help, Santa. Just tell me where your sleigh is.”
Sure enough, there was a sleigh with reindeer behind the Gazette office, and the policeman could not believe his eyes.
Santa’s sleigh was towed to the mechanic and fixed in a jiffy. In the end, Santa was glad that he got to spend a little extra time in New Albany. Since the city was so kind to him, he gave the community an extra dose of Christmas spirit each year.