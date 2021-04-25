My dad was a good man. I always respected him. He spent lots of time with me when I was growing up. We would throw the baseball, play tennis, shoot basketball and go hunting and fishing together. We were close. I am thankful for the relationship I had with my dad.
If I had not had a good mom and dad I might have ended up in trouble in life. While my dad passed away almost 20 years ago, I can still hear his voice in my head. He taught me to treat others with respect and to work hard.
My dad also taught me the importance of going to church. When I was a teenager, I often complained about going to church. But my dad would put his foot down and said if I wanted to live in his home I would go to church on Sunday. Sometimes my dad would throw water on me to get me out of bed. Yes, my dad could be stern, but he could also be caring. For instance, one time I got hit in the face in junior high by another student. I was really upset about being attacked at school. My dad showed great understanding during this time as did my mom.
My dad died of lung cancer when I was in my early 20s when I was still in college at Mississippi State. It was a hard time for my family, and his absence is still difficult in some ways. My dad got lung cancer and was not even a smoker. I guess I count myself lucky that I had a good dad while I did. At least I got a chance to say goodbye.
Many people have lost someone close to them. I was at a Christian concert in Tupelo this past weekend and the singer talked about losing his first-born son. Despite this great loss, the singer kept his faith and love for God. I try to remind myself that we are all going to die and that we should do our best to enjoy each day as much as possible. But enjoying every day can be challenging with the pressure of work and other obligations. We should still try to connect with our fellow humans each day and enjoy God's creation.
Every one of us has our burdens to bear. Some are battling mental illness, others were born with special needs, and others have drug addictions. Some children live in poverty or foster care. It is important for us to show others compassion because everyone has experienced some kind of loss. I try to focus on all the good things I still have in my life such as my wife, daughter, mom, brother and other family. I am also grateful for my health and the ability to supply myself with basic needs.
My dad also taught me the importance of reading. The fact that he stressed reading so much is one of the reasons I still read books today. I feel sorry for people who don’t have good parental examples in their lives. They definitely have an uphill battle in life.