My 5-year-old daughter is getting a lot better at playing tennis.
She hits the ball about every time I throw it to her now, and sometimes she hits it hard and far. She is also not getting as upset as she used to when she misses the ball. She has already thrown her racket a few times out of frustration. But, as I said, she is doing this less and less now. I look forward to the day that she and I can play a tennis match. But for the time being I enjoy watching her grow into a tennis player.
Most importantly, she seems to enjoy the game. I would not want to push a sport on her that she did not enjoy. I did not like playing baseball growing up, and that is one of the reasons I started playing tennis. Sometimes we have to do something we don’t like to find out what we enjoy.
Most of the time my daughter and I play tennis in the backyard at our house, but we do go out to the tennis courts sometimes. We are fortunate in New Albany to have a great tennis complex. I have lived in many places, and I can tell you that New Albany has some great tennis courts. Sometimes I lack the energy to keep up with my daughter on the tennis courts. I get tired a lot, and I think I may have discovered the reason why this past week when I received the preliminary results of my home sleep study.
It turns out I suffer from severe obstructive sleep apnea, according to the home sleep study I took a few weeks ago. According to the Mayo Clinic, “excessive daytime sleepiness” is a symptom of sleep apnea. If using a machine called a CPAP, which stands for continuous positive air pressure, gives me more energy during the day I’m all for it. This could change my life dramatically for the better. I don’t want to go through life feeling lethargic all the time. I want to face each new day with zeal so I can experience the many things that life has to offer.
I would like to hike in the mountains, swim in the ocean, chase my daughter in the yard and explore new hobbies. But if I am always tired even after a good night of sleep I will never live up to my full potential. There are enough things in life that try to hold a person back from achieving their dreams. Sleep apnea should not be one of them.
According to the FDA, people with sleep apnea stop breathing in their sleep. “Because you partially wake up when your breathing pauses, your sleep is interrupted, and you often feel tired and irritable the next day,” the FDA says.
I wonder how long I have been suffering from sleep apnea. I could have been dealing with this condition for years and not even realized it. The fact that I have sleep apnea answers so many questions in terms of why I feel the way I do most days. I am just glad I found this out sooner than later so I can start getting the sleep my mind and body needs to recharge. Getting good sleep impacts every part of a person’s life, and I am looking forward to feeling rested again.