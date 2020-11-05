There is something to be said about living in a small town.
I should know since I have lived in many small towns around the country.
My newspaper career has allowed me to live in many places. When I was younger, it was not a big deal to pack up and move across the country.
But now that I am married with a child and own a house, the idea of moving is much more daunting. That does not mean it is impossible though.
But once you own a house, the ability to pick up and move at any time is greatly diminished. Owning a home provides a lot of freedom but also takes some away.
I don’t regret buying a home and settling down some as I get older. After all, I can’t keep moving around to different jobs every year or two.
Early on in my career, I got the reputation of being a “job hopper” who would stay in a place for a year or two and then move on to the next adventure. Being labeled a “job hopper” can make it difficult to get other jobs because employers think you won’t stay long.
Fortunately, I have been with my current company for several years. Prior to joining my current company, the longest I had been with a newspaper was three years. The shortest period I have ever stayed at a newspaper was eight months.
I have applied for jobs in almost every state in the country except for Minnesota, which is too cold for me. Most of the jobs I have applied for have been in smaller towns.
Early in my career, I used journalism as a vehicle to move to different parts of the country so I could experience new places. The more I moved, the more I realized that different parts of the country are the same in many ways. The biggest prize I got from moving around the country was meeting my wife in Wyoming.
But moving around so much has its downsides as well. Eventually, if you live enough places, you can end up being a person without deep roots anywhere. I have moved so much, that it is hard to call a certain state or town home. Home to me is being with my family.
There are many benefits to living in a small town, but small-town living has its own set of challenges as well. I would say the benefits of living in a small town include a small amount of vehicle traffic and relatively low crime.
But being a newcomer in a small town where many people have known each for years can be difficult. Forming relationships with others is a big part of life. One of the sacrifices of moving around a lot is that you don’t get to form long-term bonds with others since you are only in a place for a short amount of time.
With all of this said, I would not take back all of the moves I have made in my life. While I may not have deep roots in a particular place, I still have connections with many different parts of the country. No matter what town I live in, I am always at home in the United States of America.