Spending time with family is so important.
My family and I used to go to the St. Jude professional tennis tournament in Memphis when I was a child. I got to see famous players such as Pete Sampras and Jim Courier, but I never got to watch my childhood hero, Andre Agassi, in action. But one time I patted Sampras on the back and told him to have a good match.
My dad always liked to eat at Corky’s barbecue in Memphis. Almost every time I go to Memphis, I will eat at Corky’s to remember my dad, who passed away in 2001 shortly after the 9/11 terror attacks. The times have definitely changed since Sept. 11, 2001 when I was a senior in college at Mississippi State. I now have a wife and a 4-year-old daughter.
Having lost my dad when I was in my early 20s I personally know how time flies. I understand how important it is to spend time with our loved ones while they are here.
I am trying to get my daughter to learn how to play tennis, and she is pretty good. She has hit the ball over the net numerous times. She likes trying to hit the ball as high as it will go. I bought her a racket that is for her age.
This past weekend had great weather for getting outside, and I took my daughter to the Park Along the River. We also go to the Union County Library about every Saturday to check out new children’s books. My daughter, Vivian, and I also enjoy painting together and playing tag. We are looking forward to the Snowflake Ball as well.
I am also trying to persuade my daughter to start riding her bigger bike with training wheels and get off her tricycle, which she has basically outgrown. My mom and dad taught me how to ride a bike. I was fortunate to have excellent parents growing up. My mom is a great person who was a teacher for many years in Vicksburg. She is a very smart person who reads a lot and likes to travel.
I have been fortunate in my life to be surrounded by many positive people, including my wife. She is a very talented actress and now teaches theatre to college students. My wife is also an encouraging person who can bring a smile to your face with her great sense of humor. I am also fortunate to have great in-laws.
My brother and his family are also wonderful people, and we have a good time together when we meet up during vacations in Atlanta and the Smoky Mountains.
I used to be a reporter in the Smoky Mountains, and that was an interesting place to work. That is where my wife and I got our cat, Clem, who just turned 12 years old. Clem is a good cat and was the runt of the litter. Clem has moved many places with my wife and me, including to Wyoming, Missouri and Mississippi.
Yes, pets are part of the family too, and we should spend time with them as well.