It looks as though my daughter may be a skilled fisherwoman.
My wife and I took her to Wall Doxey State Park near Holly Springs on Sunday so she could do some casting with her first fishing pole. We went out on the wooden dock, which was surrounded by green vegetation, making it kind of hard to fish. We all sat on the dock and enjoyed a picnic of sandwiches and Girl Scout cookies. We also had some cherry tomatoes, which we washed off with bottled water.
My daughter did not require a fishing license since she is only 4, but it cost $4 to enter the park. There was not an attendant at the park entrance to take money, so we had to put the money into an “honor” box. We did not have correct change, so we ended up paying $5 to enter the state park. I did not mind having to pay the extra dollar. I was not going to turn around and drive back into Holly Springs to break a $5 bill.
My daughter’s fishing pole has the theme from the Disney movie “Frozen.” I thought that a pole like that would be best for ice fishing. A couple of her casts went quite a distance into the glistening lake. She did not lose any lures in the weeds, get the line tangled up or catch anybody with the hook.
After she had done enough fishing, we all went to the playground at the park. She wanted me to go down the slides with her, but I told her I was too big and that the playground was designed for 5-12-year-olds. She still did not seem satisfied with that answer.
After the playground, we drove into Olive Branch and ate at Corky’s. A large group of people sat beside us at the restaurant, and they were celebrating the birthday of a senior citizen. The birthday lady was wearing a sparkly hat, which made me think she was young at heart.
I also did some spring cleaning at my house this past weekend. We have a room where we have stored overflow possessions. I have several large tubs of newspapers from all of the places I have worked as a reporter. Previously, it was hard to walk in the room due to all the stuff that was in there. But my wife and I have gradually gotten rid of things we no longer need and opened the room into a functional space. Now I have to work on getting my garage straightened up.
As spring approaches, I also need to do something about all the weeds in my yard. I am not an expert at weed control like my dad was. My dad was a master when it came to making a yard look nice. He worked for DuPont Agricultural Products. When I was growing up, my dad made me work in the yard a lot, whether it was hauling limbs, cutting grass or weedeating. While I might have complained about all the work at the time, I now realize it was good for me.