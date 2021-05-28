My newspaper career is taking a pause.
I have decided to resign from the New Albany Gazette and take a break from the newspaper business.
I have been working in the newspaper business for 20 years and want to do something else for a little while. It is good to take a step back and re-evaluate our lives every once in a while.
Maybe I am having a midlife crisis.
For the most part the newspaper business has been very good to me over the past two decades. I met my wife as a result of the newspaper business and we now have a beautiful child.
Newspapers have allowed me to meet many interesting people and live around the United States.
Working in the newspaper business has taught me to write clearly and concisely.
I am not sad to be leaving the newspaper business. I am ready to see what else lies ahead in my future.
I have seen the newspaper business change greatly over the past 20 years. I did not even have Internet at the first newspaper I worked for out of college. And it turned out that I functioned just fine as a local reporter without the worldwide web.
During my time in the newspaper business I have owned an online newspaper, sold advertising, spoken to civic clubs, seen three presidential speeches and covered tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, snowstorms and murders.
As a reporter I have been physically attacked and cursed out. I have written columns, editorials, feature stories, sports stories and hard news.
I have covered a federal civil rights trial and been to Parris Island where the U.S. Marines train in South Carolina.
My reporting has won awards. I have interviewed governors in Missouri, Wyoming and Mississippi.
One time I wrote a story about hate/extremist groups and someone who was mentioned in the article came to the newspaper office and kicked in the door, shattering the glass.
In my career, I have covered four-hour government board meetings and filed public records requests. I have fought for the public’s right to know and uncovered questionable government dealings.
I have written a novel about the newspaper business called “My Life in Executive Session,” which is about a reporter who starts an online newspaper in a small town and uncovers much controversy.
I have covered firefighter union arbitration, house fires and fatal wrecks. I have covered countless lawsuits and been on ride-alongs with the police. I have interviewed victims of crimes and hardened criminals.
Yes, the newspaper business has been a very large part of my world for 20 years, and there are some parts of it I will probably miss. My newspaper career has taken me to the beaches of Florida, to the mountains of Wyoming, to the banks of the Missouri River, to the Great Plains and it will end, at least for a little while, here in New Albany, Mississippi.