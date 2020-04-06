As the coronavirus continues, we are beginning to fall into a pattern of staying at home unless we need to go out for essential supplies, such as food.
I have been playing a lot of kickball in the backyard with my 5-year-old daughter. She also has a playhouse that she likes me to get inside of even though I can barely fit. My wife, who is talented at sewing, made some homemade cloth face masks for the family, and I was impressed by the design.
I don’t think we will ever go through anything like this again in our lifetimes. To stay connected with family members I talk to them on Facetime. This is the time of year when everyone should be getting outside, enjoying the nice weather and attending festivals and other events. Fortunately, the coronavirus cannot stop us from going outside and getting some fresh spring air, including all of the pollen.
There are many productive things I could be doing around my house while I am stuck at home. There are always more things that I can organize to make my life easier. I need to go through my file cabinet at home and discard old records. Likewise, I could always clean out my car and straighten up the garage. I recently had to mow the grass for the first time this season, and it seemed as though I had more weeds to cut than grass.
Spending time with our cat, Clem, is another productive way I can use my time while I am confined at home. I do not play videogames like a lot of people, but I do enjoy reading books. I have missed the Union County Library since it closed a few weeks ago due to the coronavirus. I look forward to it reopening so I can check out some new books. In the meantime, I have been rereading one of my favorite books by the author Sinclair Lewis. I try to read at night when I go to bed, but sometimes I can only get through a few pages before I fall asleep. But with a 5-year-old daughter about the only time I can read is when she is asleep because she is always wanting to play.
My daughter’s teachers at Hillcrest day school have been keeping her engaged in learning by sending over educational activities she can do at home. She and her classmates have also been sending each other letters through the mail so they can practice writing while staying connected.
One thing I have seen during the coronavirus is how well people adapt to make the best out of a bad situation. I spoke with several business owners in New Albany last week. It was inspiring to see that they are maintaining an optimistic attitude despite the drop in business they have experienced. The coronavirus crisis will end, and we should all do what we can to support our local businesses through this storm.