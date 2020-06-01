I have done a lot of traveling in the past couple of weeks with my family.
A couple of weeks ago we loaded up in the SUV and drove to Atlanta to see my mother over the Memorial Day weekend.
My mom lives in the heart of Atlanta near all the action, so there is always lots to do when we go visit her. But this time we mostly stayed around the house and visited, but we did go to the botanical gardens to see the Alice in Wonderland exhibit.
It was nice to get out of the house and see some different sites after being cooped up for a couple of months due to the coronavirus. Many people were wearing masks at the botanical gardens as the coronavirus continues to be a concern.
My mom bought several toys for my 5-year-old daughter, Vivian, to play with during the visit. Grandmothers sure love buying gifts for their grandchildren. One of the gifts she bought was a bouncy ball that Vivian and I played with in the parking lot of my mom’s condo development. The ball rolled down the hill and under cars several times. I had to get on my stomach in the parking lot to retrieve the ball from underneath the vehicles. My mom also bought Vivian a new Lego set that we had fun assembling.
It was nice to visit with my mom, whom we had not seen in person since Christmas. I am glad we have FaceTime so we can still see each other over the computer. My mom also prepared several great meals for us, and she is a wonderful cook. Fortunately, my mom lives right between my brother and me, which makes visiting fairly easy. The drive from New Albany to Atlanta is only about four hours. My brother lives in North Carolina, which is a nice place to visit as well. North Carolina has mountains, beaches, big cities and small towns, making it a very diverse state.
Yes, I like to travel from time to time just to change up the scenery and pace of life. One of my favorite places to go is the beach. This past weekend, my daughter, wife and I drove down to Pensacola Beach to spend a couple of days. The weather was great, but there was a lot of seaweed in the ocean. I did not let the seaweed bother me though, and I enjoyed body surfing the large waves in the Gulf of Mexico. The night before we went to beach, we watched the movie “Cast Away,” which might not have been the best choice. I only saw one jellyfish in the water, and my daughter enjoyed splashing in the waves.
We enjoyed lots of good food at the beach including shrimp, catfish and chili dogs. As always, I was not ready to come home from the beach but was glad I had the opportunity to get away for a couple of days.