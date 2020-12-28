I need to read more books next year.
Reading is so important for the mind and soul.
Books open our eyes to new worlds. My wife and I read books to our 5-year-old daughter every night before bed. But I often do not set aside enough time to read for myself. It can be hard to find time to read with a small child around the house who always wants to play.
Oftentimes the only time I can read is after my daughter goes to sleep and everything gets quiet at the house. I am one of those people who needs it to be very quiet when I read because it is hard for me to concentrate otherwise. There is really no excuse for me to not find time to read. I could get up early in the morning before my daughter wakes up and read then.
Another thing I would like to do more in the new year is exercise. I would like to get my body mass index back down to a normal weight level. Currently, I am overweight, according to my BMI. Just like there is no excuse for not reading more, there is also no reason why I cannot find time to exercise.
I have an exercise bike at my house that rarely gets used these days. I used to ride the bike every morning before work. But for some reason I stopped riding the bike. Once you lose your momentum with exercising it is hard to get it back.
Luckily, I don’t have any really bad habits like smoking that I need to quit.
In the new year, I would also like to make more of an effort to give to worthwhile charities. There are many people in need around the world, and I want to do more to help others.
Making new year’s resolutions can be a set up for failure. If we do not follow through on what we have planned, it can hurt our self esteem. But we have to make plans to improve ourselves; otherwise we won’t do anything. The key is to make baby steps toward improving our lives. If we try to take on too much at once we might not accomplish anything.
I would also like to get back into playing tennis in the new year. I used to play tennis all the time, but now I don’t play at all. I don’t really know why I quit playing because it was something I really enjoyed doing.
I think it is important to find hobbies that fill our time when we are away from work. Otherwise, we can fall into a rut that gets deeper and deeper. Once you get into a rut it can be hard to get out, but it can be done with the right attitude and proper planning.
Playing guitar is another thing I would like to learn how to do. Since I am not a musically inclined person, learning an instrument will require a lot of hard work on my part. But that does not mean it can’t be done.
It is important to continue to challenge ourselves in life. If we truly put forth an effort to accomplish our goals, we can achieve success.