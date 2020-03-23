How should we spend our time now that we are supposed to stay at home and away from large gatherings?
We can only watch so much coronavirus coverage on TV. Some people are reading books and spending time with their children and other family members. Others are binge watching shows on TV. I saw a news article the other day that suggested some people are putting together jigsaw puzzles while they are confined to their homes. Others might be assembling models or doing other crafts, including painting.
During this crisis we have seen some people step up to help others by preparing meals for children and offering other assistance. The other day was my niece’s birthday and she could not have a party. Therefore, her friends gave her birthday parade with a long line of vehicles. Some stores have designated their first hour of shopping for senior citizens.
We are used to coming and going as we please without having to worry about catching a virus. This is definitely a unique and unfortunate time in the history of our country. Businesses are hurting, the stock market is going down and some people are dying. I went to a big store the other day, and it actually was not too busy, but many of the shelves were cleared. I think many people have timed when the delivery trucks come to the stores and hit them at just the right time.
I also went to the pharmacy recently, and a note on the door said the lobby was closed and that I would have to go through the drive-through, which had a long line of vehicles. This pandemic is forcing us to learn how to live in different ways. We must adapt to these changing times because we do not know how long this will last. I hope it is over soon so the businesses can get back to serving their customers and making a living.
I spoke to many business owners in downtown New Albany last week, and some said they were already beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus on their operations. The restaurant industry has been particularly hurt by the coronavirus since people can no longer dine inside the establishments. However, people can still order meals to go or have them delivered. We should all do what we can to support our local businesses during this trying time.
The way the economy is tanking reminds me of the 2008 recession. It makes me wonder if this crisis will actually be worse than the recession, but I don’t think this economic downturn will last as long. I hope the economy bounces back fast once the virus is cleared up.
I bet many people will be ready to go out to eat and see a movie once this is all over. Others will be ready to throw a big party with all of their friends and not have to worry about standing 6 feet apart.
There are bright things in the future for all of us once we conquer the coronavirus. I think everybody is ready for that.