This past week I took part in a home sleep study.
I have not yet received the results of the study, which is supposed to determine whether I suffer from sleep apnea.
According to the Mayo Clinic, “Sleep apnea is a potentially serious sleep disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts. If you snore loudly and feel tired even after a full night's sleep, you might have sleep apnea.”
Prior to taking the home sleep test, I took part in a telemedicine visit over my iPad with a doctor in California who asked me a series of questions.
After my telemedicine visit, the company mailed me the sleep testing machine that I attached to myself when I went to bed.
The sleep testing machine consisted of a strap that wrapped around my torso with a small computer device that rested on my sternum.
I also had to put my finger into a pulse oximeter and tubes were inserted into my nostrils.
I took the sleep test for three nights, and one night it was difficult to sleep with all of the equipment attached to my body.
Wearing all of the equipment while I slept made me feel as though I was in a hospital. I began to have empathy for those who are confined to hospital beds.
One night while I was sleeping with all of the equipment on I had a dream that the test did not work and that I would have to do it again.
Once I woke in the morning, I had to press a button on the machine, which would indicate whether the test was successful or not.
Fortunately, every time I took the test it was a success. I hope the doctor receives the sleep data he needs to determine whether I have sleep apnea.
If I do have sleep apnea, I may have to get a device called a CPAP, which stands for continuous positive airway pressure. I would wear this device while sleeping.
Sometimes even after a full night of sleep I still feel tired in the mornings. If wearing this device while I sleep will result in me having more energy during the day, I say it is well worth it. It could greatly improve the quality of my life.
But it may turn out that I do not have sleep apnea. Maybe I am just getting older, which could also explain why I sometimes feel lethargic during the day. If it turns out that I don’t have sleep apnea, I will have to look for other ways to increase my energy levels. Maybe I need to get more exercise.
I do not exercise nearly as much as I used to. I used to run three miles a day and then go play tennis on top of that. Ironically, it seems that I used to have a lot more energy when I exercised frequently. Now the most exercise I get is chasing my daughter around the yard, and I can hardly keep up with her.
I think I will wait and see what the doctor says about my possible sleep apnea before I get back into serious running or some other form of exercise. One way or another it appears that I need to start making some lifestyle changes as I continue to get older.