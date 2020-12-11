Writing a book takes discipline.
I should know because I have written three novels.
Two of my books are heavily based on personal experiences while the other one is totally made up.
All three of my books are set in small towns in the South.
I mainly wrote my books for fun and as a hobby. One of the main reasons I wrote my books is that I want to leave something tangible behind when I depart this life.
I wrote all three of my books sitting at my dad’s old rolltop desk that has since fallen apart and been thrown away. My dad passed away about 20 years ago, and I inherited his desk. I am glad I had it long enough to write my three books.
Here are summaries of my three novels:
Mayhall Harvest Festival
“Mayhall Harvest Festival” follows the lives of seven people: Chamber of Commerce Director Gerard Fasters is searching for his identity after his father’s death; Kassie is at odds with her parents after moving back to Mayhall to help domestic violence victims and low-income blacks; Chaz, an ex-con and born-again Christian, begins to doubt his faith when he has to face his brother again; Jasmine is a divorced woman ashamed of her past; Dusty is coming to terms with life when she returns to Mayhall after failing to make it in the country music business in Nashville; Master is a hillbilly woman who wants to become part of the larger society by opening a Confederate pride merchandise business; and Camille, who was bullied as a child, struggles with confidence. All of the characters are tied together by the Mayhall Harvest Festival and what it represents — a chance for reconciliation.
Farmhand
After he catches his fiancee cheating on him in Kansas, Hobart Campbell stays around the family wheat farm 10 more years thinking his life will get better, but it never does. A dark secret from his childhood keeps him from achieving success, so he tries out a new life in the South. He joins the police force in the small town of Fulmer, Mississippi, where he is ostracized by his fellow officers for being a “Yankee.” Normally, the corrupt government officials in Fulmer would not hire a stranger such as Hobart to be a police officer, but a recently passed law requires small towns to hire “outsiders.” With a new love interest Hobart thinks his life is taking on meaning, but danger could be in his future. Hobart learns that a man and boy died to give him the chance to serve on the police force and ultimately overcome his feelings of inferiority.
My Life in Executive Session
When Warren Bradley goes to work for a newspaper in Jupiter, Arkansas, he wants to report the truth about the corrupt politicians in the small town. But Bradley’s boss, Jupiter-Progress Publisher Sally Sorenson, is part of the good-ole-boys network and won’t let him report the real news. Bradley eventually gets fired for his efforts to uncover questionable doings in the town. He then starts an online newspaper, the Francis County Informer, so he can finally report the truth while he engages in a newspaper war with his ex-boss.