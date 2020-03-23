As the coronavirus pandemic continues, please consider donating blood during this time of need.
According to Vitalant, “blood centers across the country are struggling to maintain stable inventories.”
“With school closures and workers at home, 25 percent of Vitalant’s blood collections anticipated in March have disappeared—almost overnight,” Vitalant news release says. “And that number continues to grow. Through the end of June, Vitalant—the nation’s second largest blood collector—has had over 1,400 blood drives canceled, resulting in nearly 41,000 uncollected blood donations.”
Healthy donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood over the coming days and weeks. Call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or visit vitalant.org.
The Tupelo blood donation center is located at 4326 South Eason Blvd.
“If you’re healthy, you’re needed now more than ever,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer. “We cannot let it get to the point where there’s no blood available for trauma patients, those undergoing cancer treatment and patients who need regular, ongoing blood transfusions just to survive.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people continue to donate blood if they are well.
“In healthcare settings all across the United States, donated blood is a lifesaving, essential part of caring for patients,” a CDC statement says. “The need for donated blood is constant, and blood centers are open and in urgent need of donations. CDC encourages people who are well to continue to donate blood if they are able, even if they are practicing social distancing because of COVID-19.”