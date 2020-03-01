Do what you can to protect yourself from the flu.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) recently announced that it is seeing high flu activity in the state.
MSDH recommends flu vaccination for anyone ages 6 months and older.
“Children are especially susceptible to complications from the flu, especially those younger than 5 years old,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We recommend getting vaccinated now if you haven’t already. Influenza vaccine is especially important for young children, pregnant women, those over 65, and those with underlying health problems.
“Flu vaccine is the best way to protect both children and adults from serious complications such as hospitalization, and in many cases, death.”
While vaccination is the best protection, basic infection control measures can also reduce the spread of flu and should be taken whether or not individuals are vaccinated. These measures include covering your mouth when coughing and sneezing, staying at home when you or your children are sick, and washing your hands frequently.