Public bodies should be transparent when conducting the public’s business.
Citizens and taxpayers have a right to know what their elected representatives and government officials are discussing during public meetings.
Open government is a key factor when it comes to having a free society.
Citizens can make better decisions about their government if they are informed about what is going on.
How can citizens make informed decisions at the ballot box if they do not know what their government is up to?
However, there are times when public boards can go into closed sessions to discuss matters.
The reasons that a public body can go into closed sessions are clearly outlined in the state’s Open Meetings Act.
People who sit on public boards are expected to follow the Open Meetings Act. They should not go into closed session unless it is for a reason allowed under the law.
The Open Meetings Act states that the reason for a closed session should be stated in an open meeting.
Here is a list of some of the items that can be discussed in closed session under the Open Meetings Act:
(a) Personnel matters, such as the job performance of a person holding a specific position.
(b) Litigation
(c) Issues related to security
(d) Investigative proceedings dealing with allegations of misconduct or violations of law.
(e) Cases of extraordinary emergency which would pose immediate or irrevocable harm . . .
(f) Discussion regarding the prospective purchase, sale or leasing of lands.
(g) School board discussions about problems involving students, parents or teachers.
(h) Discussions involving the location or expansion of a business.
Minutes must be kept in a closed session, and the minutes should reflect what final actions were taken in the meeting.
Members of the public can file a complaint with the Mississippi Ethics Commission over possible violations of the Open Meetings Act. The ethics commission will forward a copy of the complaint to the head of the public body involved. The public body will then have 14 days to respond to the complaint. The commission can then dismiss the complaint or set a hearing on the matter.
If the Ethics Commission finds that members of a public body have “willfully” and “knowingly” violated the Open Meetings Act, civil penalties may be imposed. The first offense is a $500 fine, and a second and subsequent offense is $1,000.