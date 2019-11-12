The downtown Christmas open house event in New Albany appeared to be a success.
There were many people out shopping, and the weather was great for the event.
It is important that we support local merchants during the Christmas shopping season. These merchants are our friends and neighbors, and we should spend our money locally rather than going out of town or buying online.
Not only that, you can find many great gifts that cannot be found in other places right here in New Albany. So when you start your Christmas shopping, remember that where you spend your money makes a big difference.
New Albany has a great downtown with many shops and restaurants. In order to keep our downtown healthy and prosperous we must support our local merchants.