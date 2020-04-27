We want to say thank you once again to everyone who has donated to the United Way and CREATE Foundation COVID-19 Support Fund. Here is an update on what we have been able to accomplish together.
Over 600 families have received $100,000 in direct assistance to help with food, formula, diapers, medications, and utilities. Our partners at the Family Resource Center and Salvation Army have been processing these applications and sending gift cards to those who were approved for assistance. We are so grateful for their help!
We have scheduled 16 lunch and dinner deliveries for frontline healthcare workers at the COVID unit at NMMC through Feeding the Frontline.
We have also been able to make grants to food programs across our region to help with the increased need for food assistance. Here's a breakdown of how your contributions have been used:
Contributions received - $268,500
❖ New grants from this past week:
- Salvation Army - $20,000 - food and utilities
- Lift, Inc. - $5,000 - food and utilities
- Helpful Samaritan Food Pantry Tishomingo County - $2,500
- Itawamba UMC Food Pantry West - $2,500
- Union County Good Samaritan Center - $2,500
- Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry (Aberdeen) - $5,000
- Amory Food Pantry - $5,000
- Fulton Food Pantry - $5,000
- Mission Okolona Food Pantry - $5,000
- St. Luke Food Pantry - $10,000
❖ Previous disbursements:
- Salvation Army - $55,000 – food, formula, diapers, medication, utilities
- Family Resource Center – $25,000 - food, formula, diapers, medications, utilities
- Meals on Wheels - Lee County - $10,000
- Meals on Wheels – Monroe County - $10,000
- Saints Brew hot breakfast program - $10,000
- Eight Days of Hope delivered meals program - $15,000
- Tippah County Good Samaritan Center Food Pantry - $5,000
- Feeding the Frontline – $10,000
- Alcorn County food programs - $10,000
Again, thank you so much for your help in making all this possible. As we look to our near future, we know that many families will continue to struggle from the effects of layoffs and lost wages, even as we begin to return to work. We want to be a support for these families for as long as we can.
If you would like to help us continue to help families affected by the pandemic, you can donate today at unitedwaynems.org/covid19fundor send a check to CREATE Foundation at PO Box 1053, Tupelo, MS 38802.
Remember, we're all in this together!