I’ve lived, I’ve loved, I’ve laughed, I’ve cried
I’ve walked the walk with men who died
war is hell I’ve heard men say
just try to live day-by-day
When at last my turn came to go
how I would fight and live I did not know
training is tough to help prepare
but nothing can equal that first scare
We lost four friends on a mountain today
some of us cry some of us pray
they fought for Vietnam to be free
from all oppression mountain to sea
We hear at home some riot against war
all of us do our duty and live with a scar
why would some blame war on us
then leave the country all in a rush
I did my time and stood the pain
all cheered and laughed and boarded the plane
we knew not what to expect upon arrival at home
all we said was leave us alone
When I got home and finally could rest
I thought of my time and knew I gave it my best
but it wasn’t easy to forget the pain
I thought of the year over again
At night I dreamed that I had died
and awoke in a sweat or maybe I cried
It took years to adapt and to rest
but I had succeeded in my quest
Now people thank us for serving in war
It would have been nice to arrive home to a roar
If asked to do it again we would leave today,
“Cause old soldiers never die they just fade away”
James H. Minor of New Albany served in Vietnam with the 1st Cavalry Division, 1966