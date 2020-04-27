Many thanks to all the employees of Stokes Supermarket for your kind and generous serving to the citizens of Union County and surrounding counties. With the uncertain times and all trying to obey the social distancing that has been put in place by our Governor this grocery store has gone over and above with their service. Each employee has been extremely nice and has not acted tired or bothered at all when you give your order to them and when they bring it out to you. They always fill that order and call back in a very timely manner. We are commanded to serve and I can say this store and its employees have fulfilled that commandment. Many thanks to you and blessings upon your business.
Nancy Grace