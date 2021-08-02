The Dumb Millennial is finally back this week. I’ve been gathering story ideas but it’s hard. I don’t want to write about something boring and have my readers talking about me like I’m Guns-N-Roses. “Yea his older stuff was great, but his new stuff is terrible.” I’d rather just take a week or two off and gather some good ideas rather than just pump out garbage every week. So I apologize the weeks that I don’t have a column.
However, this week I have a story that I forgot about and am surprised that I haven’t already written about. This is one of my favorite real-life stories that happened on June 4, 2004 in the town of Granby, Colorado.
Before I get into the details, I want to preface by saying I am not advocating anyone do this, but it is a telling example of what could happen when our government works for some people and against others. It isolates its citizens and leaves them with little to no option except violence.
This is the story of the Killdozer.
Marvin Heemeyer was an automobile muffler repair shop owner who was described by friends and family as very likable person that would bend over backwards for anyone.
However, on June 4, 2004, Marvin drove a bulldozer modified with bulletproof armor throughout the town of Granby, Colorado, destroying buildings and tallied up over 7 million dollars’ worth of property damage.
The event was not random. There were several events that happened prior to this that would lead anyone to frustration. It’s just that only a small handful of people have the resources and drive to do anything about it.
Heemeyer had a long feud with Granby town officials, particularly over fines for violating city health ordinances after local officials disconnected Heemeyer’s muffler shop from the city’s sewage system to make way for a concrete plant nearby. He was subsequently fined $2,500 for improperly dumping sewage from his business instead of connecting to the city’s sewage system. Laying the connector would cost Heemeyer around $80,000. He disputed this since it was the city that disconnected him in the first place. The local officials brushed him off and told him to deal with it.
The concrete plant damaged his business in more ways than one. The road leading to Heemeyer’s muffler shop was shared with the concrete plant. The plant took their share making the road inaccessible. Heemeyer bought a bulldozer to build a road to bring in customers but permission to do so by city officials had been denied. The town council was bowing to big money at the expense of everyone else. Heemeyer wasn’t the only victim of the city council’s lack of support.
Heemeyer decided to take matters into his own hands. With the bulldozer he purchased, he surrounded the cabin, engine and parts of the tracks with armor. The armor was over one foot thick, consisting of 5,000 psi of concrete sandwiched between the sheets of steel making it impervious to small arms and resistant to explosives.
For visibility, the bulldozer was fitted with several video cameras linked to monitors mounted to the bulldozer’s dashboard. The cameras were protected on the outside with three-inch thick clear bulletproof lexan. He had made three gun-ports, fitted for a .50 caliber rifle, a .308 semi-automatic rifle and a .22LR rifle, all fitted with a one-half inch thick steel plate.
Heemeyer had no intentions of leaving the cabin once he entered it. Authorities speculated that he may have used a homemade crane – found in his garage – to lower the armor hull over the bulldozer and himself.
On the day of June 4, 2004, Heemeyer drove his bulldozer through the wall of his former business, the concrete plant, the town hall, the former mayor’s home, a hardware store owned by another man Heemeyer named in a lawsuit, as well as a few other buildings.
The attack lasted two hours and seven minutes, damaging 13 buildings, knocking out natural gas service to the town hall and destroying part of a utility service center.
Despite great damage to property, no one was killed in the event. No one but Heemeyer, who took his own life after eventually getting the bulldozer stuck.
At the time of the destruction, no one knew who was doing it and why. There was a town wide alert notifying citizens to be careful. All of the details of the calculated rampage came out after the bulldozer had been stopped.
This event caused a division in the town and even the country. Many believed what Heemeyer did was justified because his attacks were calculated. He only destroyed the buildings of the people that wronged him and wouldn’t listen to his cries for support. However, the law is the law. You can’t just wreck your entire town because someone wronged you.
Again, I will state that I am not advocating anyone attempt this or anything like it. It was incredibly dumb what Heemeyer did that day. Although no one was killed, they could have been. Including the police officers who only knew that there was a bulldozer wrecking the town and they had to stop it. Some even jumped on top of the bulldozer to try and find a way into the cabin.
This story is interesting to me because it shows the great lengths someone will go to when they have been pushed over the edge. There is a lot of pushing going on in this country right now and it’s being fueled by all sorts of things. You can’t even watch sports these days without someone on TV pushing you. We all need to chill out and keep our hands to ourselves.
Peace.