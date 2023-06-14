“Opportunities for improvement” is supposed to be the positive way one brings up things that are pretty much wrong.
I usually prefer to focus on positive topics concerning the community and even when I criticize, I hope it is presented constructively and will lead to positive results.
Not today.
I had a birthday recently and someone remarked that I have been doing this long enough and am old enough to just not care what people think anymore.
Today, I have little positive to say and little hope this writing will change a thing. It’s just a list of “opportunities for improvement” that I don’t particularly think much of, or perhaps just don’t understand. They are not original and I assume (and hope) I am not the only one who feels this way
- Orphaned shopping carts – People will push a cart all around a store for 30 minutes but can’t seem to make it that last 20 or 30 feet to the cart corral. It’s inconsiderate, can be damaging to vehicles, and I suspect people who don’t put up carts also don’t flush toilets.
- Musical parking spaces – In the same vein, people will drive in loops around a parking lot trying to catch a just-vacated space close to the store door, burning up gas and time. If they win, they only reduce walking time by 30 seconds or so. Why bother?
- “Breaking” – People who head internet postings with an all-caps “BREAKING,” even though the purported news is two days old and has been reported by hundreds or thousands of people. It, and they, are usually not that important (unless it truly is new news).
- Drive-Through Line Jammers – People who use the drive-through at a bank, even though they know their business will take 15 minutes (especially during rush hours). People with disabilities are, of course, exempted from this criticism but people who also jam up fast food drive-throughs are not. I refer to those who seem to have 11 people in the vehicle, can’t decide what they want until they get to the speaker, and then change the order half a dozen times.
- Drive-Through Bait and Switch – Food places that post menus for the drive-through, but when one gets to the window the price is suddenly dollars more than posted. I try to have correct change whenever possible so a surprise price hike means it will take longer for the transaction – and it’s dishonest.
- Insulting car ads – Do they think people are dumb enough to believe the dealer is more likely to hand over $5,000 in cash than knock $500 bucks off the tag for an over-priced car?
- Diagonal parking – My car is not tiny, but when I park downstream of a monster extended cab pickup and want to back out, all I can do is hit the accelerator, close my eyes and hope the oncoming driver has good brakes. Even the rear-view camera is not enough to provide good visibility. City officials say they are going to improve this situation, but it hasn’t happened yet.
- Loose change – Everything costs so much today that coin change has almost become irrelevant. Why not just price everything in whole dollar amounts, or maybe 25-cent divisions so one only has to keep up with quarters instead of fishing around or accumulating a bunch of smaller coins? And I agree with non-Americans who are astounded the sale price of an item does not include tax.
- Driver’s Ed Amnesia – People seem to have forgotten how to deal with four-way stops, especially when the power is off and the traffic lights are not working. Many of them apparently are even baffled by stop and yield signs, and I have trouble believing anyone really needs to drive 90 mile per hour on the highway.
Agree or disagree these are opportunities for improvement? Perhaps you think I’m just a cranky old man for calling these out. Maybe, but I have earned my crankiness. And I wouldn’t mind having fewer reasons to be cranky.
