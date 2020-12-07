ENTERPRISE - Annie Orman had a huge night as she scored 23 points to lead West Union to a 55-50 win over Pine Grove.
"Keys to the win tonight were stepping up, making the right plays and I think Coach (Katie) Bates would agree, it was just a very sloppy game both ways," West Union girls coach J.C. Hayles said. "It was a highly-contested ballgame, I think there's two good teams in 1A basketball that were on the floor tonight and the players kinda felt that. There was some jitters from both teams, but we made plays down the backstretch and I'm happy for the girls."
The Lady Eagles led from start to finish in the contest that only featured two ties. Anna Carwyle got West Union off to the early lead with two baskets.
West Union led 13-8 after a quarter and were up 27-21 at the half. Orman scored 11 of the 27 points to pace the offense.
Pine Grove's duo of Kenzie Miller and Ellie Fryar kept it close as they combined for 16 of the Lady Panther points during the half.
Pine Grove pulled to within three at 35-32 midway though the third quarter, but the Lady Eagles closed on a 7-3 run to send the teams to a 42-35 score after three quarters.
Orman scored eight of the 13 fourth quarter points for the Lady Eagles to take the 55-50 win.
Besides Orman's 23, Eden Conlee was also in double figures as she added 13 points. Carwyle hit for eight points and Ella Kate Taylor had seven. Fryar led Pine Grove with 24 points and Miller chipped in 16.
(B) West Union 72, Pine Grove 52
West Union blew the boys game wide open during the second half as they outscored Pine Grove 40-26 to secure the nightcap win at 72-52.
Cole Morris Willard led the second half surge with 13 points while Caleb Graves poured in 12 points. Greer Manning matched his first half output with nine points as the trio accounted for 34 of the 40 Eagle points.
West Union took the lead after the first period at 15-12 and the teams went to intermission with the Eagles up 32-26.
"The second half I thought we matched their (Pine Grove) effort and toughness and they didn't hit shots, I thought we played defense with all five guys and rebounded better," West Union boys coach Timbo Henderson said. "I thought they wore down and we simply had more bodies with fresher legs.
"I am proud of our young guys, but I am proud of our older ones too. We are basically two different teams that are having to mesh together."
Graves led the Eagles with 23 points while Manning hit for 18 and Willard tossed in 16. Jack Hudson was the lone Panther in double digits with 22 points.