Union County had three players that received recognition for the Mississippi Association of Coaches North Basketball All-Star teams back in March. Annie Orman of West Union was named to the 1A/2A/3A Girls North team. Zach Shugars and Tyson Smithey of Ingomar were named to the 1A/2A/3A Boys North team. The games were originally scheduled to be played the A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton, but were postponed to a date to be determined due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

