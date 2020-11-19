Annie Orman saw her childhood dream become a reality last Friday as she signed with Ole Miss softball. With her signing, Orman becomes one of the first Union County players to sign with an SEC school while in high school.
"I am super excited to be representing my home state," Orman said. "It means more to me than anything else I've accomplished and I cannot wait to be competing against the best!"
The fact that Ole Miss offered Orman the dream of a lifetime didn't cause her to have to think twice about her decision concerning the sport.
"The only factor that really went in to play when deciding to choose Ole Miss was that it has been my dream since I was a little girl and I couldn't think of going anywhere else."
Ole Miss has a new staff onboard now and her initial recruitment started with the previous staff, but everything fell into place and she still got the offer that she wanted.
"So it really worked in my favor that they chose the Minnesota coaching staff because I had recently went to a camp up there before I committed," Orman said. "I kinda knew how they ran things and loved the coaching staff at the camp. I received an offer there after I committed also."
When asked if she personally knew any of the current players on the Ole Miss roster, Orman said "I don't really know anybody on the team now."
Orman talked about how special it would be to be so close to home and how the dream has finally come true for her with the future in softball.
"Oh my gosh, I could not ask for a better outcome, I went to so many Ole Miss games when I was younger," she said. "I just thank God so much that he gave me this opportunity and platform!"
Currently, it appears that Orman will be getting looked at as an outfielder for the Rebels even though she has pitched and played infield for her high school team at West Union. She has played multiple positions with her travel teams.
Orman wants her journey and experience to be an encouragement and and incentive to younger players as they follow their dreams and aspirations on the fields of play.
"Some advice that I would give would be that no matter how small of a town you're from, as long as you want it bad enough and work hard enough, you can do anything you want to!"