Osborne Britain Rogers III (Brit)
TUPELO -- Osborne Britain Rogers III (Brit) passed away peacefully on Thursday April 16, 2020 at his home in Southaven.
Brit was born Sept. 20, 1936 to O.B. Rogers Jr. and Mary Lou Oates. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sister Mary Lou Klindworth. He is survived by his sister Sara (Harry) London, wife Linda, three children and nine grandchildren; Daughters; Teresa (Steve) Hatcher, and Jan (Rick) Lawrence and Son; Scott (Stephanie) Rogers, grandchildren; Ricky (Kari), Drew, Joshua, Dakota, Christian, Wesley, Faith, Osborne, Hope and one future great granddaughter. Brit was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and Christian. He graduated from Tupelo High School with the class of 1955 and then attended Ole Miss. From there he entered the U.S. Army and received an Honorable Discharge. He was loved and cherished by many people, he will truly be missed. To view the full obituary and service details please visit www.memorialparkonline.com