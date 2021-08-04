We join the community in congratulating New Albany’s own Collett Cross as she becomes the new president of Pilot International.
Cross was chosen at an auspicious time for the organization. Pilot International – which has over 300 clubs in the U. S. and elsewhere around the world – celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.
The organization – which stresses local service – has local chapters in many places in Mississippi, including Houston and Tippah County.
The New Albany chapter stresses local service in many ways; among the most unique is its work with New Haven, a day facility for special needs adults.
Installed last month at the group’s annual convention in Atlanta, Cross will serve a one year term of office.
We think Jill Smith, the Director of the Union County Heritage Museum and a member of the Pilot Club of New Albany for many years, summed it up best: “This is a big deal. International presidents are few and far between in small towns.”
Pilot International’s mission is to influence positive change in communities throughout the world by way of friendship and service.
The group focuses on many things – but two in particular. The first is encouraging brain safety and health for those of all ages. That includes Brainminders – puppets which are used in schools to stress safety – and presenting new bike helmets to youngsters.
The “brain safety goal is dedicated to preventing injury in children, which is the number of killer of youngsters in the United Sates, according to the group’s website.
The second goal is supporting those who care for others. Pilot Clubs work directly with local agencies to identify deserving family caregiver candidates and then grant the specific family caregivers a little something back, a little “Pick Me Up” meant simply to brighten their day, and to remind them that somewhere, someone cares – for them.
In her vision statement to Pilot International earlier this year, Cross said her goal as Pilot President is to increase membership.
“It is the most important thing the group can and must do in order to accomplish Pilot’s mission and to ensure that Pilot will exist for another 100 years, ” she said.
She said each Pilot Club should strive for a 3–5 member net gain. If that happens, “This time next year we would have approximately 1,000 more members than we do today.”
She’d also like to add younger members: “It’s no secret, we get older every year. If we don’t attract younger members, we will age out.”
As Cross said in her vision statement this year: “A ship is safe in harbor, but that’s not what ships are for. Pilots, please join me this year and move out of the harbor to grow Pilot, Anchor, and Compass.
“We don’t need to be a reservoir; we need to be a river.”
We wish Cross calm seas, gentle sunshine and a soft breeze as she “pilots” the organization toward that goal.