You could call the Union County Heritage Museum Museum Kids “children of the storm” – a brainstorm, that is.
And the Museum Kids have helped solve a perplexing problem: In these times of COVID-restrictive times, how to you bring the Museum to the people if the people can’t come to the Museum?
During the COVID quarantine in May of 2020, Union County Heritage Museum director Jill Smith knew there was a need to keep the community informed of happenings at the museum.
People were staying home and that meant no one was coming to the museum. So the question became: How to keep community engaged…from home?
The envelope, please…
As museum director, Smith works very closely with area teachers, including New Albany High School art and journalism teacher Lee Ann Thompson. The two had worked together for more than 20 years on exhibits, projects and events for students, community and the museum.
Thompson, retiring from a 27-year career in the public schools, had already started directing social media and blogging for local company, Lawn and Pest Solutions, so it made sense for her to also direct social media for the Museum.
After one brainstorming session, Smith and Thompson created idea of “Museum Kids”. The concept was simple: To show the museum through the eyes of a child. The youngsters would be completely unscripted and encouraged to look at exhibits and come up with their own interpretations.
Auditions were held for interested children entering 2nd through the 5th grades. Children submitted 30 second videos shot on cell phones of them describing an object in their home.
The videos were texted in and 14 children soon became Museum Kids.
Filming took place at the UCHM with just one child at a time. Children were completely unscripted and gave their interpretations of exhibits, artifacts and more. Sometimes, children got a “lesson” from Smith and gave their interpretation on camera. Other times, they did their own research by looking at displays and reading the information provided there.
The children created also videos to thank sponsors and even interviewed authors and attended book talks. Everything was very socially distanced and everyone wore masks when required.
As restrictions lifted, Museum Kids started filming in pairs and mostly continue this way today. In just over a year, the Museum Kids have published over 120 videos for the Museum’s You Tube channel. The videos are also posted to the museum Facebook page and have greatly enlarged the museum’s circle of support.
The beat goes on.
On July 20, 2021 a new group of Museum Kids met to kick off a new year. There are 23 Museum Kids ranging in age from 8 to 12 years old. They are in 2nd through 5th grades and attend New Albany, Union County, and Ripley schools and some are homeschooled.
This year, the Museum Kids program is slated to be an educational tool for all children. Plans are for supplemental activities that pair with some of the videos, allowing teachers to use the videos to teach their students about historical people, places, events and things.
The purpose of Museum Kids is to promote the Museum. Their families help by following the “like, share, follow” plan on Facebook. Subscribing to the museum YouTube channel helps as well as just viewing their videos. The Museum also maintains very active Facebook page.
In addition to bringing the museum to the community, Museum Kids also created ownership of the museum in a new generation. The children have become very invested in the museum and see themselves as “employees.”
The Museum Kids concept ties together the concepts of making local history come alive to local youngsters, youthful enthusiasm, and goes a long way to help make sure local history is revered, not removed.
Any other museum facing a similar problem could take lessons from what this museum has done.