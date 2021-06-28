Let's talk about heroes.
And too many uncaring people.
Next Sunday, July 4, will be America's 245th birthday. The country was born July 4, 1776, when the Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence.
Those who signed off on the Declaration - and not all the delegates did - were heroes, straight up, viewed from today's perspective. They did a terrifyingly dangerous thing, akin to snatching red meat from a tiger's jaws.
They led the breakaway colonies away from England - then one of the world's most powerful countries - and created a new nation.
They paid a high price for their beliefs.
The Revolution shattered families. In many ways it was the first Civil War; setting brother against brother; father against son.
Some of those signers were captured by the British, or had their home burned. Some were wounded in battle.
Some of the signers suffered financial ruin; smashed flat, some formerly wealthy men died in poverty. Wars are only good business when they're fought on someone else's turf.
And how do we appreciate the sacrifices those signers made? How do we appreciate the blessings of this nation? How do many of us show concern?
Too many of us don't think twice about being able to worship how we please and read and listen to what we choose, live where we want, elect officials from the political party of our choice, learn the truth in our schools and not the government line, speak or write against the government without fear of imprisonment.
The dark side of freedom is the freedom to do nothing and still be taken care of by the nation. This nation feeds, clothes, houses, and medicates millions who care only what society can do for them, not what they can do for society.
Able to work but unwilling to, such people care nothing for the fatigue of supporting the government through taxes, national service or civic involvement.
Fortunately, many of us still care. For more than two centuries, this country has not only endured but prevailed. The early signers of the Declaration left a legacy of freedom for which we all should be grateful.
With the help of God and concerned citizens, perhaps that legacy will continue hundreds of years to come, and our children's children’s children will live freedom.
But that legacy won't continue unless enough people care. History always gives lessons to those smart enough to learn.
"In the end more than they wanted freedom, they wanted security. When the Athenians finally wanted not to give to society but for society to give to them, when the freedom they wished was freedom from responsibility, then Athens ceased to be free." - Historian Edward Gibbons.
Sound like anyone you know?