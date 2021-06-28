From Maya Angelou to Bob Dylan to Ronald Reagan — here are some thoughts on the 4th of July:
For many people, the 4th of July is just another day to kick back, knock back some drinks, and watch fireworks light up the sky.
It’s just fun in the sun, baby … just a day off from work with pay, right?
Well, not exactly.
In the midst of all of the patriotic cakes and bakes, however, it’s easy to forget what the day is truly about: freedom.
To help us remember why we celebrate the day and what it truly means to be an American, we've compiled a few choice quotes about the 4th of July from some of this country's wisest people ... from Calvin Coolidge to Bob Dylan to Maya Angelou.
Millions of American men and women have sacrificed their lives to make the United States a free and safe land.
The fight for equality and freedom for all is still something our country is struggling to achieve. With that in mind, maybe these quotes can help us understand what it means to be a true American.
And then help us have the discipline to work hard to help make that dream come true for all of us…
We wish you a happy, thoughtful 4th of July, and that in some way, you’ll find a way to help keep America the shining light to the rest of the world this nation has been for 200-plus years.
But never forget, all that’s necessary for this country to fail is for enough good men and women to do nothing…
“Independence Day: freedom has its life in the hearts, the actions, the spirit of men and so it must be daily earned and refreshed – else like a flower cut from its life-giving roots, it will wither and die.” – Dwight D. Eisenhower.
* “I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” – Abraham Lincoln.
* “Ask not what your country can do for you—ask what you can do for your country.” – John F. Kennedy.
* “This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.” – Elmer Davis.
* “In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved.” – Franklin D. Roosevelt.
* "We're blessed with the opportunity to stand for something, for liberty and fairness. And these are things worth fighting for, worth devoting our lives to." — Ronald Reagan.
* “How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes!”– Maya Angelou.
* "I think of a hero as someone who understands the degree of responsibility that comes with his freedom." — Bob Dylan.
* “America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand.”— Harry S. Truman.
* “Patriotism is easy to understand in America. It means looking out for yourself by looking out for your country.” — Calvin Coolidge.
* “For to be free is not merely to cast off one’s chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others.” ― Nelson Mandela.