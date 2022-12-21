Seated from left are Madilyn McMillen, Culinary Arts II; Afrah Fadhel, Computer Science & Engineering; Reese Roberts, Early Childhood II; Skarleth Padilla, Family Dynamics; standing from left are Cass Vanstory, Digital Media II; Peyton Foster, Engineering II; Christian Fonseca, Principles of Agriscience & Nutrition; Eric Flores, Drafting II; and Jackson Thompson, Health Science II
Seated from left are Jacob Christ, Family Dynamics; Landry Kent, Early Childhood I; Mekalah Jones, Plants Core; Will Thomas, Health Science I; standing from left are Sean Coleman, Culinary Arts I; Anderson Crews, Digital Media I; Aiden Thomas, Concepts of Drafting; and Jamison Miller, Construction I
From left are Andrew Payne, Culinary Arts I; Samantha Neathery, Business, Marketing & Finance I; Riley Porter, Automotive I; Leighann Briggs, Culinary Arts I; John Everett Garrison, Drafting I; Shayna Townsend, Engineering I; Koby Hallam, Digital Media I, and Joe Sartin, Health Science I
Izaya Jenkis, Computer Science & Engineering
New Albany School of Career & Technical Education Outstanding Students for the 2nd Nine Weeks have been announced and are shown here.
Not present were Jackson Pounders, Automotive II; Omar Gonzalez, Business, Marketing & Finance II, Shyam Patel, Construction II; Jay Patel, Business, Marketing & Finance I; Jack Whitaker, Engineering I; Jeb Bolen, Principles of Agriscience; Aleigha Knox, WBL I; Cayman Hooper, WBL I; Samantha Callahan, WBL II; Payton Criddle, Computer Science & Engineering; Anna Lauren Glasson, Early Childhood I; and David Comans, Construction I.
