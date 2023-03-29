Front from left, Josslyn Cale, Principles of Agriscience; Autumn Harris, Early Childhood II; Lauren Davis, Work Based Learning I; and, Lela Trout, Nutrition and Wellness; back from left, Cody Horton, Construction II; Silas McKinney, Business, Marketing & Finance II; Dylan Bristow, Digital Media II; Zyhre Spencer, Culinary Arts II; Carlos Fuentes, Automotive II; and, Lelan Boulden, Drafting II.
Front from left, Va'Shawna Fleming, Digital Media I; Callie Chism, Family Dynamics; and, Rachel Floyd, Culinary I; back from left, Johnny Hurd, Drafting I and Joanna Martinez, Business, Marketing & Finance I.
Front from left, Katie Dallas, Veterinary Science; Grace Osgood, Culinary I; Dalton Whiteside, Automotive I; back from left, Issac Anderson, Engineering I; Joshua Germany, Computer Science & Engineering; Chandler Mathis, Business, Marketing & Finance I; and, Eduardo Lopez, Digital Media I.
New Albany School of Career & Technical Education recognized CTE Outstanding Students for the 3rd Nine Weeks.
Not present for photos were Lexie Senn, Culinary Arts II; Kylee Ann Jumper, Work Based Learning I; Ashlyn Brown, Work Based Learning I; Bradyn Bowman, Computer Science & Engineering; Kierra Carter, Engineering I; Jax Gannon, Construction I; Nathan Lee, Nutrition & Wellness; Madee Dugger, Health Science II; Emma Roaton, Health Science I; Justin Chatagnier, Engineering II; Dylan Jackson, Intermediate Drafting; Jake Thomas, Plants Core; Cole Roberts, Computer Science & Engineering; Jesus Pedraza, Automotive I; Emma Boyd, Early Childhood I; Noah Swan, Construction I; Erica Cannon, Child Development & Health; Bethany Hazel, Health Science I; and, John Tyler Yant, Engineering I.
