There was an overflow crowd at the October meeting of the New Albany Board of Aldermen with most people there concerned about the rumored end of middle-of-the-street parking downtown.
It quickly became apparent that most had been relying on false information spread through social media.
Mayor Tim Kent clarified that the city has applied for a grant to fund $1.9 million for a variety of downtown safety and beautification improvements but nothing has been decided about the plan. “If we don’t get the grant, we can’t do anything anyway,” he said.
Those present still were allowed to express their concerns with Van-Atkins owner Chuck Cooper acting as spokesman.
“I think everybody here, we just want to know what’s going on,” he said. “But everybody’s on the same boat…Everybody’s here about parking.”
He talked about the history of parking back in the 1970s when the city got a letter saying it is illegal to park in the middle of the street and we had to cease, but he doesn’t know if they ever stopped it. Some merchants went to talk with highway officials, and they said they would look the other way, he added.
He referred to parking in Oxford that is unsafe but said, “They keep it because they’ve got to have it.”
Concerning New Albany, he said we now have about 100 angled parking spaces and 15 in the middle downtown. “Most of my older customers, that’s where they would rather park because it’s dangerous backing out,” he said.
“We need every spot we can get,” he said. “I think we need to apply for the grant. I’m for it. Would I like new sidewalks? Sure.”
He said Rep. Sam Creekmore told him we could make the sidewalks wider. “We don’t need them any wider. We need parking. That’s what we need.”
Cooper said there is no parking code downtown in terms of space per business but if he were to build something new more than 400 spaces would be required. “I think we need to keep it at about 115,” he said.
He also said that closing the street has potentially lost him sales. “We go after mostly high-end people. They’re spoiled. They’re not going to walk a long way,” he said.
“If we can just keep our parking. I think that’s what most of the people are here for,” he concluded.
Business owner Herman Windham said “I think the biggest thing we need to do is slow traffic.”
“We do need a crosswalk. That’s a hundred percent,” Cooper said. “I don’t think anybody would disagree with that.”
Cooper said we are fortunate in that the bridge funnels traffic through town. “And for them to just whip in, make a U-turn – I don’t like it either - and grab some soap or anything, that’s a big advantage for New Albany,” he said.
“I just wish everyone who knows me, would just come to my office because the comments and the assumptions have been all over the world and 99.9 of them have been untrue,” Community Development Director Billye Jean Stroud said. “You could have avoided all this. Just pick the phone up. I know every one of you.”
She said that all this was included in the New Albany NEXT plan under development for the past three years. “I honestly don’t remember seeing any one of you, maybe one or two to hear your input,” she said. A series of well-publicized meetings were held over the period specifically for public comments and suggestions.
Stroud said, “You’ve got to accommodate the growth. That’s all this was. Nobody lied or was trying to make anybody go out of business...My number-one goal is to make that downtown area better than what it is now.”
For the benefit of everyone who did not attend any of the meetings, she said there are four major plans being studied. One is river development, the second is this downtown plan, a third is the connectivity plan and there’s a redevelopment plan. “That’s taking dilapidated buildings and repurposing them and letting people see what the vision could be if investors were to come in and buy those pieces of property,” she said. “And you know what all four have in common? They dump the entire traffic downtown, keeping our central business district the best it could be.”
“Parking in the middle of the street does not slow traffic down,” Stroud said. “It’s like the Indianapolis 500. It’s dangerous. People do U-turns, people park in the turning lanes…I get it. People are passionate about it. We talked about it but whether it’s this year or 10 years down the road somebody’s going to get hurt…”
Ward One Alderman Parks Smith said, “The goal of all this is not to eliminate parking. The goal of all this is to make downtown safer, more pedestrian friendly.”
Bill Robertson’s suggestion was simply, “Leave it alone like it is… It will grow. New Albany will take care of itself. It always has.”
Ward Four Alderman Will Tucker wanted to clarify the Department of Transportation is not forcing the city to end parking in the middle of the street, even though it is illegal. Tucker said he talked with MDOT Northern Commissioner John Caldwell who was not aware of the controversy or of any message from Department of Transportation Director Brad White wishing the city to stop the parking. Tucker said Caldwell said he personally likes New Albany and parking in the middle of the street and we’re not the only town in his district.
Tucker also said he recalled no serious accidents involving the parking issue and there were only police reports for 10 accidents in that area in the past five years, none actually to a vehicle parked in the middle of the street.
Mayor Kent wrapped up comments saying, “It’s still a moot point. We don’t have a dime to do it. But when we do, we will talk with you again.”
In general city business, aldermen voted to condemn the structure at 1300 S. Central and demolish it 30 days later if the owner has not done so. The owner with interest in the property agreed.
Light, gas and water manager Bill Mattox got approval to pay bills for continuing renovation of the Fred’s building, pumping stations on Moss Hill Drive and Carter Avenue.
They also approved a bid of $308,505.72 by M and N Excavations Inc. for the Munsford Drive Community Development Block Grant project that will extend the street to the new industry at the end. This was well under the engineering estimate of $445,180. The three other bids ranged as high as $498,898.50.
Aldermen approved the emergency hiring of Ronnie Goudy for the police department and the fire department had two new employees, Patrick Maxey and Chase Long.
They also approved a low quote of $62,000 from Magnolia Sports to resurface some of the courts at the tennis complex.
