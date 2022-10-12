chuck at board

Business owner Chuck Cooper tells aldermen about the group's concerns if center parking is eliminated.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

There was an overflow crowd at the October meeting of the New Albany Board of Aldermen with most people there concerned about the rumored end of middle-of-the-street parking downtown.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus