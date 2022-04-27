Itawamba Community College has selected members of its Indian Delegation for 2022-23.
They include Fulton Campus – Jolie Bishop, Cate Dill, both of Amory; Janae Billups of Baldwyn; Anna Grace Coomer of Ecru; Brady Peacock of French Camp; Emma Grace Allen, Connor Foster, Kate Gann, Maddox Hendricks, Marly Moore, Dylan Quinn, all of Fulton; Bo Hanna Shackelford, Ruth Allison White, both of Guntown; Zoe Bigham of Louisville; Ben Moody, Emory Reinhard, both of Mantachie; Jordan Springer of Mooreville; Madalynn Minica of Nettleton; Rylee Ozbirn of New Albany; Emma Kate Mask of Plantersville; Anna Beth Brown, Marlee Hoing, Stroud Mills, Anna Claire Warren, all of Pontotoc; Landon Glover, Lexi Tabbs, both of Red Bay, Ala.; Holly Carrington of Southaven; Tykez Daniels of Starkville; Maly Mae Fitts of Thaxton; Laken Hood of Tupelo; Kylee James of Vina, Ala.; Aubrey Eaton of Woodland; and Tupelo Campus – Claire Caldwell of Algoma; Emily Bush of Guntown; Olivia Dean of Houston; Morgan Gunter, Karson Mitchell, both of Pontotoc; Madison White of Saltillo; and Jay Salters of Tupelo.
The Indian Delegation is a student recruiting team organized to serve as goodwill ambassadors for Itawamba Community College. Members are involved in activities directly related to recruiting and public relations, including conducting campus tours, visiting area high schools to recruit potential students, participating in community outreach projects, attending college days/nights at area high schools and assisting with special meetings and events at all three locations to recruit prospective students.
Sponsors are Jake Hartfield, director of recruitment and orientation; Katelynn Stidham, recruiter and Michael Holloway, recruitment coordinator/adviser.