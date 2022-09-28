Recently-elected representatives for the Itawamba Community College Student Government Association include front, from left, Valencia Hughes of Shannon, Chickasaw County (Tupelo/Belden); Zoie Tharp of Guntown, Lee County (Fulton); Emme Thompson of Thaxton, Pontotoc County (Tupelo/Belden); Madison White of Horn Lake, At-Large (Tupelo/Belden); Kiara McCord of Pontotoc, Pontotoc County (Fulton); Jillian Babb of Tupelo, Lee County (Tupelo/Belden); Aubrey Eaton of Woodland, Chickasaw County (Fulton); back, Rylie Ozbirn of New Albany, At-Large (Fulton); Tykez Daniels of Starkville, At-Large (Fulton); Hunter Suddieth of Nettleton, Monroe County (Fulton); Dylan Quinn of Fulton, Itawamba County (Fulton); Will Gibson of Tupelo, Itawamba County (Tupelo/Belden); Lucy Vaughn of Plantersville, At-Large (Tupelo/Belden); and Matthew Butler of Tupelo, Monroe County (Tupelo/Belden). The SGA plans social activities, encourages student discussion of concerns at all ICC locations, presents recommendations to the faculty and administration and acts in an advisory capacity to the students at each location. Sponsors are Dr. Brad Boggs of Saltillo; Dr. Chad Case of Fulton; Hannah Moroney of Blue Springs and Taylor Tutor of Tupelo.
